Capital plans for eco-friendly waste management 

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an increase in residential and commercial areas in villages of the capital region, solid waste generation has also been on a gradual rise. In order to effectively manage the wastes, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is creating an efficient and environment-friendly collection, transportation and disposal system in the capital villages.

The objective of the project, according to the officials, is to provide sanitation and solid waste management services to all residential and commercial areas in the capital region. “There has been an increase in residential and commercial activity in the last three years in the capital villages. Due to this increase, more solid waste is being generated. To address this, we are in the process of identifying providers of eco-friendly solid waste management services,” an APCRDA official said.

In ‘eco-friendly solid waste management’, the collection and transportation of wastes will be done only using battery-operated (electric) vehicles. “The garbage will be collected from door-to-door, segregated and transported for being processed scientifically. We will ensure that the service provider adopts the principle of ‘Waste-Not-Touching-the-Ground’ during collection and transportation, because at times the transportation vehicle also litters,” the official said, adding that the authority had already introduced a few e-vehicles for garbage collection in some villages on a pilot basis, and that the response they generated was satisfactory. The system, once in place, will also tackle the increasing construction debris and wastes being generated in the capital villages.

According to the information, the authority has decided to hire the service providers for the time period of one year initially. It has also invited tenders for the same.

The capital villages have been divided into two packages based on assembly constituencies. Around `3.5 crore would be spent for each package.

“The services will begin immediately once the tenders are finalised next month. The contract will be for one year and it will be renewed based on the performance of the service provider. We will evaluate the performance by eliciting public feedback,” the official added.