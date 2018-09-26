Home Cities Vijayawada

Passengers stranded at station due to rail roko

Meanwhile, the SCR officials in Vijayawada set up an information centre on the station premises to make the passengers aware about trains’ cancellation.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting for information after the trains bound for Howrah were cancelled | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of passengers were stranded on Tuesday at Vijayawada Railway Station as trains heading towards Howrah Central were cancelled because of ‘Rail Roko’, organised by Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal, at various railway stations.

The arrival of trains that had already departed from Yesvantpur, Chennai and other places was delayed. However, South Eastern Railway (SCR) officials decided to refund the reservation charges to the passengers. “We are totally unaware of the SCR’s decision in cancelling Howrah-bound trains.”

“I came to Vijayawada to make Ganesh idols and am going back to Howrah. But with the SCR cancelling the trains, I am forced to stay back in Vijayawada for two more days,” Ankit, a passenger, said.  

Upon knowing of the Rail Roko in SCR division, Raziya Begum, another passenger, also cancelled her ticket to Howrah. She and her family have now decided to travel in any train heading towards Howrah in any class because of the ‘Rail Roko’ impact, which may affect rail service for three more days. Meanwhile, the SCR officials in Vijayawada set up an information centre on the station premises to make the passengers aware about trains’ cancellation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rail Roko Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal Passengers stranded

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh