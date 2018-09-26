Passengers stranded at station due to rail roko

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of passengers were stranded on Tuesday at Vijayawada Railway Station as trains heading towards Howrah Central were cancelled because of ‘Rail Roko’, organised by Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal, at various railway stations.

The arrival of trains that had already departed from Yesvantpur, Chennai and other places was delayed. However, South Eastern Railway (SCR) officials decided to refund the reservation charges to the passengers. “We are totally unaware of the SCR’s decision in cancelling Howrah-bound trains.”

“I came to Vijayawada to make Ganesh idols and am going back to Howrah. But with the SCR cancelling the trains, I am forced to stay back in Vijayawada for two more days,” Ankit, a passenger, said.

Upon knowing of the Rail Roko in SCR division, Raziya Begum, another passenger, also cancelled her ticket to Howrah. She and her family have now decided to travel in any train heading towards Howrah in any class because of the ‘Rail Roko’ impact, which may affect rail service for three more days. Meanwhile, the SCR officials in Vijayawada set up an information centre on the station premises to make the passengers aware about trains’ cancellation.