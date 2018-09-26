Home Cities Vijayawada

Who will be the next chief secy?

With Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar set to retire on September 30, there is an intense speculation among the officialdom about his successor.  

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar set to retire on September 30, there is an intense speculation among the officialdom about his successor.  

CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who is away in the US, is expected to take a decision on appointment of the next CS after his return on September 28 and the suspense is expected to continue till then.

Though 1983 batch IAS officer LV Subramanyam, who is currently Sports and Youth Advancement Special Chief Secretary, is the frontrunner, sources say that CCLA Commissioner Anil Chandra Punitha, 1984 batch officer, may be the CM’s choice. Though, the name of Special Chief Secretary in CMO Satish Chandra is also doing the rounds for the coveted post, sources said that he himself has opted out of the race.

Though another officer of 1983 batch, Preeti Sudan, can also be considered if the government goes as per seniority, it is learnt that she is on Central deputation and is not interested in the job.

In such a scenario, Subramanyam will be the lone choice for the government if it sticks to seniority and other conventions, an official said.
 

Subramanyam, who remained mum when his batchmate Dinesh Kumar was picked for the post, this time, he is seriously vying for the top post.

Officials said all the factors like seniority, experience and  service are all in favour of Subramanyam.
However, some bureaucrats are of the opinion that the Chief Minister is keen on giving the post to Punitha and also dropped enough indications by appointing him as the in-charge CS when Dinesh Kumar had gone on leave for about a fortnight recently.

