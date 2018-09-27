Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority holds seminar on Sports City

He also made a presentation on the progress of the works underway in Amaravati.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Commissioner gave the details of the sports infrastructure proposed for the Sports City and said the State wished to host Olympics after 2037.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar on Wednesday said that a 21-km-long marathon jogging track would be developed as part of Sports City in Amaravati. He said the proposed city in the new capital would be developed in such a way that it would drive the sports activities of the whole nation.

Speaking in New Delhi at a workshop on the proposed city, which is one among the nine thematic cities of Amaravati, Sreedhar told the investors, “Along the 21-km-long riverfront area in the capital, we are going to develop a marathon jogging track. In the riverfront area, a cricket stadium, a badminton stadium (12 acres), an indoor stadium and facilities for all other sports, including water-based, would be developed. This is a great opportunity for you to invest.”

The Commissioner gave the details of the sports infrastructure proposed for the Sports City and said the State wished to host Olympics after 2037.

“We are not just looking at the establishment of infrastructure, but are also working towards creating a sports culture through clubs, museums and other facilities,” he explained.

Sreedhar later talked about the development plan of Amaravati and elaborated on the infrastructure being planned for the capital. He also made a presentation on the progress of the works underway in Amaravati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours