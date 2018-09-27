Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority holds seminar on Sports City

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar on Wednesday said that a 21-km-long marathon jogging track would be developed as part of Sports City in Amaravati. He said the proposed city in the new capital would be developed in such a way that it would drive the sports activities of the whole nation.

Speaking in New Delhi at a workshop on the proposed city, which is one among the nine thematic cities of Amaravati, Sreedhar told the investors, “Along the 21-km-long riverfront area in the capital, we are going to develop a marathon jogging track. In the riverfront area, a cricket stadium, a badminton stadium (12 acres), an indoor stadium and facilities for all other sports, including water-based, would be developed. This is a great opportunity for you to invest.”

The Commissioner gave the details of the sports infrastructure proposed for the Sports City and said the State wished to host Olympics after 2037.

“We are not just looking at the establishment of infrastructure, but are also working towards creating a sports culture through clubs, museums and other facilities,” he explained.

Sreedhar later talked about the development plan of Amaravati and elaborated on the infrastructure being planned for the capital. He also made a presentation on the progress of the works underway in Amaravati.