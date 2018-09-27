Central Crime Station, law and order to merge: Vijayawada top cop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be seen as a move to bring accountability among station house officers (SHOs) in detecting crime cases, especially robberies and property offenses, Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao decided to merge Central Crime Station (CCS) wing with law and order (L&O).

The top cop issued an order on Tuesday directing the CCS officers to allot detection sub-inspectors (DSIs) and form zones. As per the order, the existing CCS wing has been reduced to two sections and they will be headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Earlier, the CCS wing had a staff strength of around 200 officials, including three ACPs and circle inspectors (CIs), sub-inspectors (SIs), and constables. “It is the duty of the SHO concerned to file a case and arrest the accused. The decision is a burden on the SHOs, but the DSIs will share the workload,” Rao said.

With the latest decision, the strength of the CCS has reduced to less than 20. While P Sundara Raju was appointed as ACP for CCS, two inspectors B Bala Murali Krishna and G Vinay Mohan were given an individual team comprising three SIs.

Similarly, the crime detachment teams were divided into two zones, headed by an ACP. For zone-I, ACP S Maqbool (earlier with CCS) will monitor the activities of East and Central detection inspectors, while B Subba Rao and R Rama Chandra Rao, who were appointed as DIs, were given a force of two DSIs and ground level staff.