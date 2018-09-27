Home Cities Vijayawada

Certain Andhra Pradesh districts to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

An upper air cyclonic circulation over lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu coast, between 1.5 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 08:33 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning stating that thunderstorm and lightning were likely to occur at isolated places of Rayalaseema region.

Southwest monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema due to which heavy rainfall occurred in Visakhapatnam and moderate rainfall occurred in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday to Wednesday evening. Also, Rayalaseema districts of Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur witnessed moderate rains.

As on date, Coastal AP has received surplus rains this monsoon but the Rayalaseema region has received deficit rainfall. Weathermen state that conditions are becoming favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of Western Rajasthan in the next 3 to 4 days.

Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur will witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24-48 hours.

