Home Cities Vijayawada

Include disaster management in school syllabus: NDRF Director General Sanjay Kumar

He said efforts are being made to incorporate disaster management and response as a subject in the school syllabus.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel recovering the body of a passenger from a boat which capsized in the river Ganga, in Patna on Sunday. The death count in the tragedy rose to 24 on Sunday. | PTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director general (DG) Sanjay Kumar took part in a Sainik Sammelan held at temporary NDRF campus in Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Wednesday. He said efforts are being made to incorporate disaster management and response as a subject in the school syllabus.

Addressing the media, Sanjay Kumar hailed the services of NDRF personnel rescuing civilians and their properties during the times of natural calamities such as Kerala floods and Kodagu district of Karnataka recently and claimed that response time in reacting to the disasters has reduced. In addition to 12 NDRF battalions, the Centre sanctioned four more battalions in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and National Capital Region (NCR), he added.

“Kerala flood has taught a lesson. We are proposing strongly to the central government to incorporate disaster management in the school syllabus. The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) campus in Kondapavuluru village will be readied by 2019. More courses will be introduced for NDRF personnel. Along with all the four battalions, an academy of NDRF will be coming up in Nagpur. Soon, we are going to recruit women in every battalion,” DG Sanjay Kumar said.

Sanjay later inspected the 10th Battalion and observed the facilities provided to the personnel by interacting with them. “We are trying to modernise the force by sending them to the international events. With the NDR relief fund of Rs 250 crore, we are providing relief material to the victims,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force Sanjay Kumar Disaster Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours