Rupee fall casts shadow over students’ US dreams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every year, thousands of students from Andhra Pradesh go abroad, especially the United States (US), to pursue higher studies. This year, the students may face a tougher time as the rupee value has come down as compared to US dollar.

Most of the students go abroad either by taking education loans from banks or through NTR Videsi Vidya, a State government’s scheme.

Under the scheme, Rs 10 lakh in two installments will be given to BC, SC, ST and Brahmin students. Ever since the rupee fell, the students are requesting the government to increase the incentive amount.

Pranati, a student, who applied for NTR Videsi Vidya scheme from Kapu community said, “We have requested the officials to increase the incentive as the expenditure has gone up. As the application fee, travel, tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses are to be paid in US dollars, the fall in rupee value has come as a big blow to us as we rely on loans and small savings.”

Speaking to TNIE, S Easwar Swaroop, a student awaiting his US visa said, “Since January this year, I planned to do MS in computers in a New Jersey university. I need to join the Campus in fall session. I paid all my tuition fees. Due to a fall in rupee value coupled with delay in visa, I paid an additional `2 lakh. The travel cost has also increased and so has the accommodation and living expenses.”

The technical courses related to IT industry cost around 40,000 to 70,000 USD in the US for a period of two years. This apart, the flight, accommodation and living expenses add another 15,000 USD. Due to the fall in rupee value, the students are burdened with an additional USD 3,000 to USD 5,000.

Kapu Welfare Corporation MD Shiva Shankar said, “We have received several requests from the students to increase the amount and have forwarded the same to the ministry. The government may not increase the incentive, but we are expecting that it may release special grants such as airfare or accommodation among others for a certain period until the rupee bounces back.”

“The second phase of NTR Videsi Vidya is still going on; selections to this scheme are likely to get completed this week. Almost 1,000 students will be going abroad this year under this scheme,” he added.