Home Cities Vijayawada

Rupee fall casts shadow over students’ US dreams

Most of the students go abroad either by taking education loans from banks or through NTR Videsi Vidya, a State government’s scheme.  

Published: 27th September 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee, Rupee fall

Ever since the rupee fell, the students are requesting the government to increase the incentive amount.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every year, thousands of students from Andhra Pradesh go abroad, especially the United States (US), to pursue higher studies. This year, the students may face a tougher time as the rupee value has come down as compared to US dollar.

Most of the students go abroad either by taking education loans from banks or through NTR Videsi Vidya, a State government’s scheme.  

Under the scheme, Rs 10 lakh in two installments will be given to BC, SC, ST and Brahmin students. Ever since the rupee fell, the students are requesting the government to increase the incentive amount.
Pranati, a student, who applied for NTR Videsi Vidya scheme from Kapu community said, “We have requested the officials to increase the incentive as the expenditure has gone up. As the application fee, travel, tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses are to be paid in US dollars, the fall in rupee value has come as a big blow to us as we rely on loans and small savings.”

Speaking to TNIE, S Easwar Swaroop, a student awaiting his US visa said, “Since January this year, I planned to do MS in computers in a New Jersey university. I need to join the Campus in fall session. I paid all my tuition fees. Due to a fall in rupee value coupled with delay in visa, I paid an additional `2 lakh. The travel cost has also increased and so has the accommodation and living expenses.”

The technical courses related to IT industry cost around 40,000 to 70,000 USD in the US for a period of two years. This apart, the flight, accommodation and living expenses add another 15,000 USD. Due to the fall in rupee value, the students are burdened with an additional USD 3,000 to USD 5,000.

Kapu Welfare Corporation MD Shiva Shankar said, “We have received several requests from the students to increase the amount and have forwarded the same to the ministry. The government may not increase the incentive, but we are expecting that it may release special grants such as airfare or accommodation among others for a certain period until the rupee bounces back.”

“The second phase of NTR Videsi Vidya is still going on; selections to this scheme are likely to get completed this week. Almost 1,000 students will be going abroad this year under this scheme,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Rupee fall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours