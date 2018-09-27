Home Cities Vijayawada

Three killed, eight hurt in slab collapse

As many as 13 workers were on the spot at the time of the incident. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three workers were killed and eight others injured when an under-construction granite polishing unit collapsed on Wednesday in Ballikurava mandal of Prakasam district.

According to police, a roof slab of Sai Granite factory fell on G Purnamba (35) and G Yesumariyamma (35) killing them on-the-spot. Another worker A Venkateswarlu (50), who was grievously injured, succumbed on way to a hospital in Chilakaluripeta in Guntur.

The police rushed the other injured persons to a hospital for treatment. As many as 13 workers were on the spot at the time of the incident.  Ballikurava police has filed a case and investigation is underway.

