Vijayawada: 47 km pothole-ridden roads for repair identified by civic body

The officials pointed out that hot bitumen mix cannot be used for patch work during rains as it will not last for long.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:13 AM

This road at Nimmathota Centre in city is badly damaged due to rains | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from residents over according priority to Swachh practises and Solid Waste Management and neglecting the maintenance of roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to repair 47.97 km of damaged roads in various parts of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore from the general funds of the civic body.

Be it the stretch between Panja Centre and KR Market on Nehru Road, KT Road or GS Raju Road, potholes of various sizes have formed, causing inconvenience to motorists, especially during the rains.
With a series of complaints pouring in from the residents, the civic body has already completed repair works on Nirmala Convent Road, BRP Road, Milk Factory Road and other arterial roads in the city.
Meanwhile, the engineering officials of VMC also said that temporary measures are being taken to cover potholes. The repair works will be completed by the first week of October.

The officials pointed out that hot bitumen mix cannot be used for patch work during rains as it will not last for long. Use of debris to fill up potholes on arterial roads is a routine affair, they said. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that vehicular traffic has increased dramatically in city over the past few years. These issues are resulting in slow completion of works even after staff have been instructed to work on roads late at night to prevent traffic.

“We have repaired 60 per cent of the potholes in the city. The remaining will be repaired in a phased manner. VMC has sent a report to the government over the city’s damaged roads, placing the estimate for repair at Rs 9 crore. Funds are yet to be allocated,” the chief engineer added.

