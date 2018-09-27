Vijayawada: Four held in chit fund scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Machilipatnam police arrested four persons, including two women, on Wednesday for cheating public by running a chit fund.

They were produced before the Machilipatnam court on judicial remand. Inagudurupet police inspector Shaik Nabi said the four accused, identified as Annam Durga Prasad, Annam Venkata Lakshmi, Annam Annapurna and Mallampati Narendra, reportedly collected around Rs 40 lakh from around 45 people. When the depositors asked them to return their deposits after the maturity period, they failed to return the deposits and absconded.

Realising that they had cheated them, the victims approached Inadugurupet police station and filed complaints against them, the police added. The police conducted a probe into the case and found the four accused and the kingpin Annam Radhakrishna managed to collect Rs 40 lakh from depositors and failed to repay the deposits. They left Machilipatnam and started living in Eluru.