Allotment of flats by draw of lots: APCRDA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday held an awareness meeting with the beneficiaries of housing for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Amaravati to explain to them the lottery system that would be adopted to allot flats.

During the meeting held with the beneficiaries from Navuluru, Yerrabalem and Bethapudi villages, the officials said that a total of 5,024 flats are being built in 157 blocks over 44 acres in various villages.

“Flats of three categories based on size -- 300 sft, 365 sft and 430 sft -- are being built in Ananthavaram, Dondapadu, Thullur, Mandadam, Inavolu, Penumaka, Navuluru and Nidamarru villages. The flats will be allotted by drawing lots,” the officials said.

While 992 flats of 300 sft plinth area are being constructed in 31 blocks, 1,536 flats of 365 sft will come up in 48 blocks. The remaining 2,496 flats of 430 sft are being built in 78 blocks.Meanwhile, APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar issued a press release appealing to the farmers of the capital region not to fall for the fake government order that is under circulation.

“GO 610, issued in the name of Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, enabling the purchase of plots given to assigned landholders under Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for government use, is fake. If the landholders need any information, they can visit the competent authority offices in villages,” he said. Earlier in the day, Sreedhar participated in the stall arranged by the APCRDA at the Smart City.