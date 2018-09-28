AP firecracker mishap: Death toll increases to two

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment after being injured in a firecracker mishap, died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

According to Chandarlapadu police, the deceased, identified as Vadlamanu Gopi, was in the intensive care unit (ICU) as he suffered burns on 80 per cent of his body. On Monday, Tondapi Srivalli (6), one of the five kids who were severely injured in a fire cracker mishap during Ganesh idol immersion celebrations, succumbed to her injuries.

The accident took place when crackers kept in a huge quantity was lit by mistake.The doctors treating the other three kids- Tarak, Sai and Anusha- said that efforts were underway to save them. The district administration officials are closely monitoring their health conditions.