AP tackled irregularities by linking Aadhaar: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Aadhaar card as a ‘gift’ to ensure that the State government extended welfare schemes to ‘real’ beneficiaries, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Earlier, there were instances of pensions drawn in the name of those who had died. But after linking Aadhaar details, we have tackled such irregularities.’’

Addressing a session on governance in the age of technology at Columbia University in the US early Thursday on the last day of his visit, Naidu explained how his government made efforts on different fronts to bailout Andhra Pradesh from bifurcation odds and how Aadhaar cards and e-governance were used to get best results.”

READ| Andhra Pradesh considering SC ruling on Aadhaar

He said pensions, ration and insurance were being distributed using Aadhaar, Irish or facial recognition. The Core-CM dashboard was developed and the updates of each department could be seen online,” he added. “All public services were made accountable using real-time governance. All departments were brought under e-Pragati and separate apps were launched to utilise some of the services. The grievance cell No 1,100 registers and redresses the grievances of lakhs of people,’’ he added.

Asserting that State progressed in several sectors from the past four years by utilising the post-bifurcation crisis as an opportunity, he exuded confidence that the AP will emerge as the most developed state by 2029.

The CM said with constant efforts, the State developed as a power surplus state from a power deficit one. He said a holistic approach would be adopted for developing roads in all regions. Under the AP Fibre grid project, Naidu said the government is providing 250 TV channels, Internet, net phone facilities to each house for Rs149 per month.

The CM said the government took up river linking projects by linking Krishna and Godavari rivers through Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme.Explaining about the government’s welfare schemes, he said the State government was giving Rs 50,000 to Rs 75000 to brides under Chandranna Pelli Kanuka scheme. Naidu said the Chandranna Bheema scheme is being implemented under real-time governance.