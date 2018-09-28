MLAs, MLCs donated Rs 2.91 crore to Kerala flood relief, says Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao said MLAs, MLCs and staff of AP Legislature have donated Rs 2.91 crore to the flood-ravaged Kerala state.Speaking to mediapersons in the committee hall of the AP Legislature in Velagapudi on Thursday, the Speaker said that members of both the Houses have donated their one-month salaries to provide relief to the flood-affected people of Kerala.

Out of the total amount, the contribution of MLAs stood at Rs 2.70 crore, the MLCs donated Rs 19.90 lakh, and the staff contributed Rs 1.25 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Speaker releadsed a book titled “Nithya Spoorthi’’, written on Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) D Sambasiva Rao. He said the former was highly commended by eight CMs for his honesty and straightforwardness.

Stating that Sambasiva Rao was a role model as he never compromised on duty, he congratulated the book’s author Ramkrishna for penning the biography of Sambasiva Rao. Addressing the gathering, Sambasiva Rao said that wonders can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

Recalling his achievements during stints as Nellore district collector, TTD Executive Officer and in other departments, he said that pooling of 33,000 acres of land for construction of Amaravati capital was completed without any controversies by framing certain rules ensuring benefits to farmers.