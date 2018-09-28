Panel praises maintenance of night shelters in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IAS officer and State-level Night Shelter Monitoring Committee Chairman JC Sharma expressed his satisfaction over the maintenance of night shelters developed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in the city for providing rehabilitation to the destitutes. He suggested that the officials make the night shelters in the city a model for the State.

On Thursday, Sharma accompanied by Swachh Andhra Mission executive vice-chairman CL Venkat Rao, conducted an inspection and took stock of the night shelters. Urban Community Development project officer of VMC MVV Satyanarayana said VMC, with the support of Roots Health Foundation, has been maintaining the night shelters. The shelters are equipped with facilities like drinking water, beds, and televisions, and they also offer food.