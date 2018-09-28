PET aspirants protest in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for more than an hour at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday with the Physical Education and Training (PET) candidates climbing the water tank as a part of their protest demanding the State government issue notification to fill up the vacant PET posts.

The candidates demanded the government to immediately release a DSC notification of 1,056 vacant posts across the state. Though HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao has assured to fill all the vacant PET posts, the government seeks to fill only 47 posts, they alleged.

Earlier, thousands of PET candidates from across the State participated in a protest rally from Vijayawada Railway station to Dharna Chowk raising slogans against the HRD minister and chief minister.