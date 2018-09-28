Polavaram: Second phase excavations in submergence-prone areas soon

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the works at the Polavaram project gaining momentum, the Archaeology and Museums Department is planning to launch the second phase of excavations in the submergence-prone villages to salvage the artefacts available, if any, in the megalithic sites present in and around the area. The department has already sent a proposal to the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations, which is likely to begin in the next couple of months.

The excavations are likely to be held in and around Rudramkota village of West Godavari district and Rayunipeta village of East Godavari district, where four megalithic sites were explored last year. “We are planning to take up excavation once again in the Polavaram-submergence villages, where we had found several artefacts during the first phase of excavations last year. Once we get the ASI permission, we will submit a proposal to the State government and the Water Resources department. We expect to get the requisite permits in October or November,” an official from the Archaeology and Museums Department told TNIE.

The department, according to a survey, had identified four megalithic sites in Rayunipeta, Jinnelagudem and Chinnametlapalli villages of East Godavari, and Rudramkota village of West Godavari. Between October 2017 and April 2018, the department had conducted the first round of excavations, for which the Water Resources Department had sanctioned Rs 4.45 crore, in Rudramkota and Rayunipeta and identified iron implements and beads of different varieties including glass, crystal and other materials; skeletal remains from burials were recovered as well.

“We had found a bone, which is being studied by Pune-based Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute. Once we get the details, we will be able to establish the megalithic culture that prevailed in the region and identify the customs, traditions of that era, which are the objectives of the excavations,” another official explained.

The Archaeology and Museums also has plans to construct a new museum to put on display the artefacts recovered from the Polavaram-submergence villages. The government initially proposed to build a museum at the Polavaram project site to promote it as a tourist destination. However, with due to paucity of funds, the department is yet to take a final call.

“Once the second phase of excavation is done, we will study the recovered items and submit a report to the government, which will take a decision if a new museum should be built,” the official observed. As it stands, the official added, the department is mulling to move the artefacts to a museum in Eluru.

“Each round of excavations take about four-five months. For now, the antiquities are safely stored in the designated locations,” the official added.