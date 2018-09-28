South Central Railway officials conduct mega cleanliness drive in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) conducted mega cleanliness drive at Krishna Canal Junction Railway Station as part of ‘Swachh - Parisar - Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat - Swachhata Pakhwada’ on Thursday.

A team of 15 officials and 300 staff from different departments participated in the drive, which was flagged off by SCR Vijayawada Divisional Manager R Dhananjayulu. As part of the drive, officials collected the plastic waste and debris accumulated on tracks.

Look-out staff was also appointed by the operating and engineering departments to make announcements to ensure employees’ safety during the drive. In all, the officials segregated and disposed 1.5 tonnes of debris and plastic waste. The DRM lauded the efforts of all those who participated in the drive. ADRM (Operations) G Sumana, Senior Divisional Operating Manager V Anjaneyulu, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Maintenance) N Vara Prasad and others participated in the event.