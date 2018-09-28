Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM promotes research in science, technology

SRM University- Amaravati has decided to give Rs 1 crore cash prize to them if they win the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote research in Science and Technology by its faculty members, the SRM University- Amaravati has decided to give Rs 1 crore cash prize to them if they win the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the varsity D Narayan Rao congratulated M Venkataratnam of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) in Tirupati, who was among the winners of the award, and said others should emulate his example. Venkataratnam did his PhD under the guidance of Narayan Rao from Sri Venkateswara University in 2001.

In a press release, Rao said the vision of SRM is to produce and nurture such talented scientists and said they are committed to promoting research in Science and Technology by motivating and inspiring the faculty of their university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SRM University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting