SRM promotes research in science, technology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote research in Science and Technology by its faculty members, the SRM University- Amaravati has decided to give Rs 1 crore cash prize to them if they win the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the varsity D Narayan Rao congratulated M Venkataratnam of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) in Tirupati, who was among the winners of the award, and said others should emulate his example. Venkataratnam did his PhD under the guidance of Narayan Rao from Sri Venkateswara University in 2001.

In a press release, Rao said the vision of SRM is to produce and nurture such talented scientists and said they are committed to promoting research in Science and Technology by motivating and inspiring the faculty of their university.