SVU, ANU figure in top 1,000 varsities

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University ranked 1,001+, so was the case with GITAM (deemed to be university), which is also based in Vizag.

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati-based Sri Venkateswara University and Guntur-based Acharya Nagarjuna University were the only two universities from among 15 State-run varsities, 9 Central higher educational institutions, and five private universities in Andhra Pradesh that figured in the first 1,000 ranks in the latest World University Rankings released by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Both the universities were in the bracket of 801-1,000 ranks.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University ranked 1,001+, so was the case with GITAM (deemed to be university), which is also based in Vizag. As many as 1,258 universities in the world were selected for the rankings and of the total, 49 varsities are from India. Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) got 22nd rank and  Sri Venkateswara University 31st rank among those 49 varsities. Andhra University secured 35th rank and GITAM 39th rank.

ANU Vice-Chancellor A Rajendra Prasad described it as a big achievement of the university and attributed it to the contribution of all the faculty, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff and students. Nagarjuna University bagged the 26th rank in national rankings in Pharmacy last year and got 226th rank in teaching in the world rankings.

“We are committed to promoting research and thus allocated Rs 30 lakh for research. Of the total, Rs 25 lakh was allocated for funding the research of the scholars who go for patent registration and the rest will be for faculty to enable them submit their research papers,” he explained.

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor A Damodaram said, “We are aiming to make SVU an international destination and glad that we are listed in World University Rankings. From the last two years, our ranking has improved at both the State and national level. We are working on individual aspects like teaching, research, citation, income from industries, international outlook and all others for the best outcome of students.”  

According to the World University Rankings, the parameters for rankings are teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook. Also, the student strength, male and female ratio,  student  staff ratio and number of international students are also considered.

