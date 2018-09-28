Swachhta hi Seva: Mayor Koneru Sreedhar tidies up VMC premises

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ campaign, Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, accompanied by Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao, swept the premises of municipal corporation office here on Thursday.

The CMOH told Sreedhar that cleanliness drives were being conducted as part of the campaign by the public health department at Krishnaveni Ghat, Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Railway Station, Raghavaiah Park and other parts of the city. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor called upon the residents to extend support to secure the top position in the Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey conducted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) by segregating dry and wet waste and handing it over to sanitation staff.

VMC additional commissioner (General) D Chandrasekhar, deputy mayor G Venkata Ramana Rao, chief engineer P Adiseshu and others also participated in the cleanliness drive.