Thunderstorm likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamilnadu coast between 1.5 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorm associated with lightning is very likely to occur at all the isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As the southwest monsoon has been normal over these regions, heavy rainfall was experienced at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and moderate rains in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and Prakasam districts on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur of Rayalaseema region also witnessed moderate rains.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamilnadu coast between 1.5 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Adding to this, an East - West trough runs roughly along latitude 11°N across south peninsular India at 1.5 km above mean sea level across the above cyclonic circulation. Due to this, the IMD is forecasting that moderate rains would occur in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur in the next 24-48 hours.
As on Thursday, isolated places across the Coastal AP and Rayalaseema received light to moderate rains.

