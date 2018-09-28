Vijayawada police arrests notorious chain snatcher

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths nabbed a chain snatcher and recovered Rs 3.50 lakh and 12.5 grams of gold from him on Thursday.

DCP Rajakumari on Thursday said one of the chain snatchers was arrested and search for the other was on. The arrested, Sk Samdani (20), was an ITI student. He hails from Narasaraopet in Guntur district.

The duo used to ride on their bike and steal gold ornaments from women walking alone on roads, she said. On July 29, the accused snatched a chain from a woman at Indira Colony and stole gold ornaments of women in Lakshmi Nagar and Shirdi Sai Nagar. The police nabbed Samdani from Rajagopalachari Street in Governorpet on Thursday, Rajakumari said.