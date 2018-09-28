Vijayawada: Unable to bear stomach pain, Teenager kills self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear stomach pain, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Kodavattikallu village under Chandarlapadu mandal in Krishna district on Thursday morning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chavala Teja, an intermediate first year student at Venkata Siddhartha College in Nandigama.

The girl took the extreme step when her parents, who are agricultural labourers, were away from home.

Statements of Teja’s parents were recorded and her body was shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered at Chandarlapadu Police Station. Further investigation into the case is on.