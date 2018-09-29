Home Cities Vijayawada

10,000 pharmacies in Krishna district remain shut

The protestors said that they were forced to call for the strike as the government was keen on allowing e-pharmacies.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Around 30,000 pharmacies across the State remained shut as part of a nation-wide bandh. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As around 10,000 pharmacy outlets across the district downed their shutters on Friday to protest against e-pharmacies and online sale of medicine, people who were not aware of the strike faced hardships especially those having minor illnesses.

The protestors said that they were forced to call for the strike as the government was keen on allowing e-pharmacies. It would be a bad development resulting in free availability of medicines resulting in misuse and causing irreparable damage to public health, Krishna District Pharmacies Association secretary PS Patnaik said.

Around 30,000 pharmacies across the State remained shut as part of a nation-wide bandh. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists called for a bandh to protest the Centre’s move to allow online pharmacies.

“The Central government has brought in draft rules laying down certain conditions to allow online pharmacies. Till now, online pharmacies are being operated illegally and there is no regulation,” Krishna District Pharmacies Association president Sadhu Prasad said.

He said that online pharmacies could pave way for spurious drugs and expired drugs.“When drugs are sent by courier, the efficacy is questionable. Prescriptions can easily be prepared and uploaded online to procure habit-forming drugs and contraceptive pills. This is a real danger,” he said.He pointed out that pharmacies in rural areas and small towns would face the threat of closure if online pharmacies are permitted.

e-pharmacies Pharmacy strike

