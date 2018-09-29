Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA meets to plan eco-friendly transport system for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA:With an objective to promote environment-friendly public transportation system, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will develop a 3,200-km-long bicycle track in Amaravati, Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said, during a workshop on Friday.

“Around 70 per cent to 80 per cent of transportation in Amaravati would be through public transport system. We are focusing on running electric and battery-operated vehicles because they are eco-friendly. We will also have bicycle track network in the capital,” he said.

Furthermore, the estimated energy requirement of Amaravati, the commissioner said, would be 3,500 MW. The authority plans to install solar panels on 5,000 acres of land, he added. “Of the total requirement, 30 per cent power will be generated from renewable sources. We are adopting sustainable energy usage mechanisms and installing solar panels at rooftops, parks and along the sides of the roads,” Sreedhar said.

In the workshop, the officials also discussed installation of electric charging stations to promote usage of e-vehicles in the capital region. They also deliberated on energy storage facilities, parking spaces and other facilities for setting up an effective public transportation system.

Later in the day, the APCRDA officials held a consultative meeting with NGOs and other stakeholders for preparing a Gender Action Plan. They discussed the steps to be taken to ensure that there is no gender inequality. On the occasion, Special Commissioner V Rama

Mega Health Camp

In a bid to provide super specialty medical services to residents of the capital villages, APCRDA will organise ‘Mega Health Camp’ at ZP High School in Mandadam village on October 4. The camp will be open from 9 am to 4 pm.

