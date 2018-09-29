Home Cities Vijayawada

Jashuva’s 123rd birthday celebrated

The first play dealt with how faith was being monetised and conveyed the message of ‘healthy skepticism’ towards persons who exploit worshipers claiming to be godmen.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The author of masterpieces of Telugu literature such as Gabbilam, Firadausi, Kandiseekudu and the play Megadutham, all of which explored the scourge of caste in the 20th century society, was honoured on his birth anniversary on Friday in the premises of Ghantasala Music College.
Two plays were performed during the programme. One was Mayapora, written by Rangaswamy and the other was Kanneeti Katha, written by Sishta Chandrasekhar.

The first play dealt with how faith was being monetised and conveyed the message of ‘healthy skepticism’ towards persons who exploit worshipers claiming to be godmen. The second play explored the unbridled industrial development which has looted the lands of Kerala farmers, depriving them of their livelihood.
Ankuram film Director C Uma Maheswar Rao and Senior Journalist Chalakapalli Ravi were the chief guests of the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jashuva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai