Jashuva’s 123rd birthday celebrated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The author of masterpieces of Telugu literature such as Gabbilam, Firadausi, Kandiseekudu and the play Megadutham, all of which explored the scourge of caste in the 20th century society, was honoured on his birth anniversary on Friday in the premises of Ghantasala Music College.

Two plays were performed during the programme. One was Mayapora, written by Rangaswamy and the other was Kanneeti Katha, written by Sishta Chandrasekhar.

The first play dealt with how faith was being monetised and conveyed the message of ‘healthy skepticism’ towards persons who exploit worshipers claiming to be godmen. The second play explored the unbridled industrial development which has looted the lands of Kerala farmers, depriving them of their livelihood.

Ankuram film Director C Uma Maheswar Rao and Senior Journalist Chalakapalli Ravi were the chief guests of the event.