Home Cities Vijayawada

State to support move to help Kerala, says FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

With regard to Revenue position, the Council has analysed the revenue performance of all states and appreciated the State for its performance.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, attending the 30th GST Council meeting through video conference, said that the State government would support any decision taken by the Council to help the flood-ravaged Kerala.

On the  proposal of the Kerala government to levy cess on intra-state supplies of goods and services in the state in order to raise funds for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, Yanamala responded positively. During a discussion to impose additional cess on sin goods, including tobacco and tobacco-related products, the minister said no additional cess will be levied on tobacco products as the farmers are already in difficulties in view of high tax rates.

With regard to Revenue position, the Council has analysed the revenue performance of all states and appreciated the State for its performance. It topped the country in the current fiscal year in GST collections.The all-India average revenue shortfall to protected revenue came down from 16 per cent in the last year to 13 per cent in the current year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai