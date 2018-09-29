State to support move to help Kerala, says FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, attending the 30th GST Council meeting through video conference, said that the State government would support any decision taken by the Council to help the flood-ravaged Kerala.

On the proposal of the Kerala government to levy cess on intra-state supplies of goods and services in the state in order to raise funds for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, Yanamala responded positively. During a discussion to impose additional cess on sin goods, including tobacco and tobacco-related products, the minister said no additional cess will be levied on tobacco products as the farmers are already in difficulties in view of high tax rates.

With regard to Revenue position, the Council has analysed the revenue performance of all states and appreciated the State for its performance. It topped the country in the current fiscal year in GST collections.The all-India average revenue shortfall to protected revenue came down from 16 per cent in the last year to 13 per cent in the current year.