Two ‘close aides’ of Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Governorpet police arrested two persons, believed to be close aides of Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, on Thursday night around 10 pm for violating traffic rules and for attacking a duty traffic constable.

Following a complaint filed by traffic constable Anil Kumar at the Governorpet Police Station, Inspector PE Pavan Kumar Reddy filed a case of obstructing the public servant in discharging of his duties (Section 353 of IPC) and took them into custody. The police compounded the vehicle as well.

According to the Inspector, the two accused identified as Alla Karthik and Malleswara Rao were reportedly heading towards Benz Circle in their Swift Dzire car bearing registration number AP16 CM 2244 around 10 pm on Thursday and reportedly jumped a traffic signal at Bandar Locks Junction and stopped the car near a bus shelter.

As the car was disturbing the traffic, traffic constable Anil Kumar went to the car and asked Karthik, who was driving the car, to remove the vehicle from the bus shelter.

Immediately, an angry Karthik stepped down from the car and abused the traffic constable allegedly identifying themselves as close aides and relatives of controversial Denduluru MLA and Government Whip Chinthamaneni Prabhakar. They also threatened the constable of suspending him from duty.

“Anticipating the altercation, the traffic constable alerted Blue Colt police and shifted the two and car to the police station. ‘MLA Dendulur’ showed clearly on the car’s registration plate,” the Inspector said.

Responding to the issue when the news about the issue broke out in various TV channels, the Denduluru MLA, however, claimed that the two arrested persons are neither his aides nor relatives. He also told the police to take action against the accused.“With this incident, I request police to file criminal cases on those who use my name and commit a crime,” he added.

As it happened

Accused Alla Karthik and Malleswara Rao reportedly jumped a traffic signal at Bandar Locks Junction and stopped the car near a bus shelter

Traffic constable Anil Kumar went to the car and asked Karthik, who was driving the car, to remove the vehicle from the bus shelter

They attacked Anil and threatened him of suspending him from duty