Vijayawada man seeks divorce from wife for giving birth to girl

VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old woman along with her newborn girl approached Penamaluru police complaining against her husband and in-laws for not allowing her inside the house on Friday. In her complaint, the victim identified as Shabana told the police that her husband Rabivulla was displeased with her for giving birth to a girl and threatened her with divorce.

According to Penamaluru Circle Inspector K Damodar, the victim got married to Rabivulla five years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. On Sunday, she gave birth to another girl.

After getting discharged from the hospital on Thursday, when Shabana came to her in-laws’ house in Penamaluru on Friday along with the baby girl and parents, husband Rabivulla didn’t allow her inside blaming her for giving birth to another girl.

An agitated Shabana staged a sit-in front of the in-laws’ house demanding justice to her and daughter. “When she started protesting in front of her in-laws’ house, both Rabivulla and mother-in-law Shaakira left home.

“With the help of neighbours, she and her parents approached us and filed a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law. We have sent a team to arrest the absconders and send them for family counselling,” Inspector Damodar said.