Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man seeks divorce from wife for giving birth to girl

An agitated Shabana staged a sit-in front of the in-laws’ house demanding justice to her and daughter.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old woman along with her newborn girl approached Penamaluru police complaining against her husband and in-laws for not allowing her inside the house on Friday. In her complaint, the victim identified as Shabana told the police that her husband Rabivulla was displeased with her for giving birth to a girl and threatened her with divorce.

According to Penamaluru Circle Inspector K Damodar, the victim got married to Rabivulla five years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. On Sunday, she gave birth to another girl.
After getting discharged from the hospital on Thursday, when Shabana came to her in-laws’ house in Penamaluru on Friday along with the baby girl and parents, husband Rabivulla didn’t allow her inside blaming her for giving birth to another girl.

An agitated Shabana staged a sit-in front of the in-laws’ house demanding justice to her and daughter. “When she started protesting in front of her in-laws’ house, both Rabivulla and mother-in-law Shaakira left home.

“With the help of neighbours, she and her parents approached us and filed a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law. We have sent a team to arrest the absconders and send them for family counselling,” Inspector Damodar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girl child Gender bias

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai