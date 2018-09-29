Vijayawada mega meet on child trafficking on October 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 30,000 people, including many girls living in hostels across the State, are expected to attend a meeting on child trafficking and marriage in Srikakulam on October 4. The announcement was made at a state-level round table consultation with commissions, federations and unions on prevention of child trafficking and marriages held in Hotel Swarna Palace on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SC/ST Commission Chairperson Karem Sivaji, Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari, and Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights Ganta Hymavathi, and Commissioner of Department of School Education.

Karem Sivaji announced the mega meeting on October 4 saying that it will discuss the issues comprehensively and try to come up with solutions and went on to quote statistics and areas of the problem that the concerned commissions need to focus on. “In the 30 lakh people being trafficked every year, 45 per cent are minors. We need to intensify our focus on these issues to curb this injustice,” he told TNIE on the sidelines of the event.