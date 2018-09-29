Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada mega meet on child trafficking on October 4

As many as 30,000 people, including many girls living in hostels across the State, are expected to attend a meeting on child trafficking and marriage in Srikakulam on October 4.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Activists taking out a rally to protest women trafficking in Bhubaneswar. Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | Shamim)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 30,000 people, including many girls living in hostels across the State, are expected to attend a meeting on child trafficking and marriage in Srikakulam on October 4. The announcement was made at a state-level round table consultation with commissions, federations and unions on prevention of child trafficking and marriages held in Hotel Swarna Palace on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SC/ST Commission Chairperson Karem Sivaji, Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari, and Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights Ganta Hymavathi, and Commissioner of Department of School Education.

Karem Sivaji announced the mega meeting on October 4 saying that it will discuss the issues comprehensively and try to come up with solutions and went on to quote statistics and areas of the problem that the concerned commissions need to focus on. “In the 30 lakh people being trafficked every year, 45 per cent are minors. We need to intensify our focus on these issues to curb this injustice,” he told TNIE on the sidelines of the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Child trafficking Trafficking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai