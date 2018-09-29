Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Order on outside food in theatres upheld

In their petition they claimed the judgment is illegal.

Published: 29th September 2018

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking interim orders and a stay on the recently-pronounced judgment by District Consumer Forum-II Disputes Redressal Forum of Vijayawada that dual prices on beverages in multiplex theatres is illegal, Coco-Cola company and management of multiplex theatres filed a petition with AP Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday.

In their petition they claimed the judgment is illegal. However, responding to the petition, APCRDC president Noushad Ali refused to issue interim orders on the plea and stated that dual MRP was not tenable at law. He also opined that issuing interim orders on the judgment is against the interest of consumers.

On August 10, the DSDRF bench comprising President Ravipalli Madhava Rao and members B Srinivasu and R Seetharamamma passed an order to allow outside food in theatres and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on three beverage companies for selling the product at a price higher than its MRP, while hearing five cases pertaining to dual pricing in multiplex theaters filed by Consumers Guidance Society. “We are ready to fight in the upper court till the consumer gets justice,” said the president of CGS, Ch Divakar Babu.
The further hearing on the petition was posted on October 24, 2018.

