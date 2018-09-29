Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada:10-year jail for man for attempt to kill daughter

Mahila Sessions Court judge M Babitha pronounced the judgement after inquiring 11 witnesses regarding the case which was filed in 2013.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahila Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of jail and imposed on him a fine of Rs 2,000 for trying to kill his daughter by setting her ablaze.

Mahila Sessions Court judge M Babitha pronounced the judgement after inquiring 11 witnesses regarding the case which was filed in 2013.

The accused, Balabommala Seetharamayya (42), harassed his 12-year-old daughter and tried to kill her because he suspected her of having a love affair. Following the complaint lodged by his wife Varalakshmi, a case under Section 307 of IPC was registered at Machavaram police station in 2013. A resident of Moghalrajpuram, Seetharamayya was a daily wage labourer. He got married in 1996 and fell prey to alcohol addiction soon after.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahila Sessions Court Murder attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai