Vijayawada:10-year jail for man for attempt to kill daughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahila Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of jail and imposed on him a fine of Rs 2,000 for trying to kill his daughter by setting her ablaze.

Mahila Sessions Court judge M Babitha pronounced the judgement after inquiring 11 witnesses regarding the case which was filed in 2013.

The accused, Balabommala Seetharamayya (42), harassed his 12-year-old daughter and tried to kill her because he suspected her of having a love affair. Following the complaint lodged by his wife Varalakshmi, a case under Section 307 of IPC was registered at Machavaram police station in 2013. A resident of Moghalrajpuram, Seetharamayya was a daily wage labourer. He got married in 1996 and fell prey to alcohol addiction soon after.