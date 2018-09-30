Home Cities Vijayawada

AP governmnet set for last major rejig of IAS men before polls

After appointing Anil Chandra Punetha as Chief Secretary, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have shifted focus on reshuffling IAS officers.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By  S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After appointing Anil Chandra Punetha as Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have shifted focus on reshuffling IAS officers. The exercise is likely to be taken up before Dasara. With Punetha set to take charge on Sunday, Naidu would discuss with him about the rejig, before making a final call.

Sources said as it is an election year and the post of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration is lying vacant with Punetha’a appointment as CS, Naidu will do a thorough exercise before reshuffling officers in Secretariat and transferring district collectors.“The reshuffle may be the last major one before the elections. Already there are appeals by ministers and ruling party leaders with regard to appointment of officers of their choice in some departments and districts. However, the CM is considering various factors before the reshuffle to avoid unnecessary problems to administration at this crucial time,’’ sources told TNIE.

Saying that the State government is facing shortage of IAS officers and some of the officers are being forced to hold more than one department, a senior officer said that such issues cannot be resolved soon. 
There is also criticism over several officers working in the same department for years. 

“Some officers are continuing in the same departments even from the time of previous Congress government,’’ the source pointed out. For instance, officials such as T Vijayanand (CMD, Transco), Sasi Bhushan Kumar (Water Resources), Ajay Jain (Energy, Infrastructure, Investment),  K Bhaskar (West Godavari District Collector), K Srinivasa Raju (TTD Joint Executive Officer) are  continuing in the same posts for years.

LVS to get CCLA post?
Special Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Affairs) LV Subramanyam, who was sidelined by the government for Chief Secretary post despite being the senior officer, may be given the CCLA post that fell vacant with Punetha’s elevation as Chief Secretary.  

New CS to take charge today
Anil Chandra Punetha, who was appointed as Chief Secretary on Friday, will take charge from his predecessor Dinesh Kumar at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Sunday afternoon. As Dinesh Kumar is retiring on Sunday, the State government appointed Puneta, a 1984 batch IAS officer, as the new chief secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Chandra Punetha Chandrababu Naidu Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead