Delhi Public School Vijayawada gets best school award

Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, has been awarded the Best School Award for the fifth consecutive year in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, has been awarded the Best School Award for the fifth consecutive year in Andhra Pradesh and 19th place in all over India in the day-cum-boarding schools ranking 2018-19 by Education World  –  The Human Development Magazine, run by a leading NGO based in Bengaluru. The award presentation ceremony was held in Delhi on Saturday.

Pro-vice-chairman Parimi Narenda Babu, directors Parimi Sunanda and Parimi Pavan Chand, Dean SB Rao and principal G Mala congratulated the staff, parents and students on the remarkable achievement and exhorted them to continue their efforts to make the school a centre of excellence.

The rankings considered various parameters like – teacher welfare and development, competence of faculty, academic reputation, innovative teaching, child-centred teaching and co-curricular activities.Sunanda said it is an exalting moment for the entire DPS Vijayawada family. 

