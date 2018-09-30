HCL campus stone laying in October first week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The foundation laying ceremony for the buildings of the first multinational Information Technology (IT) firm in the capital region will be held in the second week of October as HCL Technologies is all set to launch the construction of its campus.

Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh, along with the heads of the firm, is likely to break the ground on October 8. Even though HCL and the State government entered into an agreement for the development of a campus in March, 2017, the Union Ministry of Commerce gave the approval for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) proposal only in July, 2018.