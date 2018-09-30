Leadership training at Maris Stella College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Maris Stella College in association with the Mr Pai Foundation held a leadership training programme for students of the economics department. S Swapna, HoD, Economics along with members of the foundation held a discourse on ‘importance of training’ and ‘coming together’ in the college on Saturday.The programme stressed on the team work and presence of mind.

It explained to the students about the importance of changing one’s habits and maintaining discipline and work ethics. The students were informed that technology has emerged as a major distraction for the present generation thereby making them concentrate less on academics and more on extraneous things.

The Pai Foundation members advocated committing to a goal and striving hard to achieve it. They said emotions must be controlled for maintaining a positive attitude and one’s demeanour must not be affected no matter how much pressure one is undergoing.