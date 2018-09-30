Home Cities Vijayawada

Leadership training at Maris Stella College

It explained to the students about the importance of changing one’s habits and maintaining discipline and work ethics.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Maris Stella College in association with the Mr Pai Foundation held a leadership training programme for students of the economics department. S Swapna, HoD, Economics along with members of the foundation held a discourse on ‘importance of training’ and ‘coming together’ in the college on Saturday.The programme stressed on the team work and presence of mind.

It explained to the students about the importance of changing one’s habits and maintaining discipline and work ethics. The students were informed that technology has emerged as a major distraction for the present generation thereby making them concentrate less on academics and more on extraneous things. 

The Pai Foundation members advocated committing to a goal and striving hard to achieve it. They said emotions must be controlled for maintaining a positive attitude and one’s demeanour must not be affected no matter how much pressure one is undergoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maris Stella College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead