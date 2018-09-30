Manginapudi beach closed after tsunami in Indonesia

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam was closed for visitors till 3 pm on Saturday in the wake of Tsunami in Indonesia. A major earthquake triggered tsunami in Indonesia on Friday. As a precautionary measure, the officials of Krishna district issued a high alert in the coastal areas and closed Manginapudi beach. Fishermen were also barred from entering the sea.

The other areas where a high alert was sounded included Nagayalanka and Hamsaladeevi. Meanwhile, the officials of the State Disaster Management Authority dismissed speculation that the earthquake that hit Indonesia was capable of causing any disturbance in India.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kishan, in-charge of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) said, “There are rumours that a tsunami alert was issued for AP. No such threat or alert has been issued by INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service). INCOIS and SEOC are linked through a special application, by which the former notifies the latter about earthquakes. All the same, we are monitoring the situation.”