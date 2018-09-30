Minister inaugurates clothing exhibition , Rajasthani Dandiya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Prathi Pati Pulla Rao and his wife Venkatakumari inaugurated a clothing exhibition and the Rajasthani Dandiya dance competition conducted at Jyothi Convention Hall by Creative Souls, the brainchild of Tourism department’s Principal Secretary of Culture Wing Mukesh Kumar Meena’s wife Neha Jain on Saturday.

“There is a wide array of Rajasthani and Gujarati clothing on display and I saw many Telugus of Vijayawada participating in the Rajasthani Dandiya competition. This a great example of diverse cultures integrating,” the minister said, while addressing a gathering on the occasion.