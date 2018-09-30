One-stop shop for construction, trade activities on the anvil in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has set the ball rolling for development of the proposed ‘Construction City’ in Amaravati. While the city, a one-stop shop for all construction manufacturing, trading and equipment leasing activities, is likely to come up near Nidamarru village, the officials are yet to take a final call on the location.

Even though the officials had deliberated on developing the first phase of the proposed Construction Cty in about 62 acres, the APCRDA has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) on Saturday from prospective investors for setting up businesses in 150 acres.

The EOIs will help the APCRDA in understanding the preparedness of the prospective investors and finalise the project’s modalities. “Once we get the necessary inputs, we will finalise the type of land allotment, total land to be earmarked and the project cost. Following this, we will go for the Request For Proposal (RFP) tenders,” an official said.

For the record, the State government is looking to develop various trade centres to be integrated with the Construction City in Amaravati, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. Around 700 firms, which are into construction and allied sectors, have evinced interest to be a part of the four centres. However, the EOIs will enable the officials to assess the Amaravati-specific demand. In the proposed city, the government plans to have manufacturing units, traders, assembling and processing units, warehouses and other facilities.