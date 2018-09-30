Shanthi Nagar struggles to get rid of household waste

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Improper disposal of household waste has become a cause of concern for Shanthi Nagar residents. Despite tall claims made by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) over effective implementation of Swachh initiatives, the situation has turned from bad to worse.

For over several years now, the residents complain that the civic body officials turn a deaf ear to their complaints. "We have been requesting the officials to clear the drains clogged with plastic and sanitary waste. The drains have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes etc,” K Sahaya Bhaskar, a resident, lamented.

Another major problem is vehicles parked in a haphazard manner on the streets of the colony causing inconvenience to commuters. "At least, three damaged auto-rickshaws are parked in our street for the last few months. On several occasions, the issue was taken to the notice of sanitary inspector concerned, but to no avail,” J Sridhar Rao, another resident, said.

‘’It is a herculean task for the VMC staff to dispose of sanitary napkins indiscriminately dumped in the drains. The VMC has decided to provide special bags, masks and gloves to the sanitation staff to pick up the sanitary napkins separately along with household waste, both wet and dry,” VMC chief medical officer K Arjuna Rao said. As per estimates, the city generates around five to 10 tonnes of sanitary napkins and most of it is not disposed properly causing environmental hazards.

An awareness drive would be undertaken shortly to show how a used sanitary napkin should be disposed, he said. Asked about the shifting of abandoned vehicles from Shanti Nagar, the CMO said the owners of the abandoned vehicles will be identified soon and they will be asked to remove the vehicles, else necessary action will be taken against them.