Traffic arrangements in Vijayawada for Dasara festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Dasara festival inching closer, the Vijayawada city traffic police is making elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incident occurs during the nine days of the festival.

The Dasara festival, which starts from October 10, is expected to see a large number of devotees thronging to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams (SDMSD). On Saturday, the West zone traffic officials along with temple management inspected the Durga temple premises, queue line works on the Canal Road near Radham Centre and bathing ghats and suggested a few changes to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the festive days.

During their inspection, the traffic police found it difficult in laying queue lines on the Canal Road right with the Kanaka Durga flyover construction taking place. At Radham Centre, the construction of the flyover’s two pillars also blocked creation of an emergency path for service vehicles and others. “With the construction work material on the road, it is difficult for us to ensure both spacious queue lines and path for both police and emergency vehicles,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP- Traffic) Ravi Shankar Reddy said.

The traffic police conducted a survey on the entire stretch from Canal Road to Durga temple toll gate and suggested some changes to the Soma Company, which is constructing the Kanaka Durga flyover. “A few modifications are needed. We earlier asked Soma company to complete the construction of two pillars by September-end. Instead of finishing the works in the given time, shockingly, they have started now and the works are proceeding at a slow pace,” the DCP said. Like never before, the Vijayawada commissionerate will rope in 5,000 police personnel for Dasara festival duty along with volunteers from various colleges.