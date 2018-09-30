Two youths commit suicide in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths committed suicide in two different incidents in Krishna district on Saturday. While one youth G Ramakrishna, a BTech first-year student, committed suicide by jumping from a three-storeyed building of Gandhi Cooperative Bank, the other incident took place in Governorpet where a youngster hanged himself to death in a hotel.

In the first incident, the Mylavaram police found a body near Gandhi Cooperative Bank premises around 10 am. The deceased was identified as Ramakrishna (19), who studied at a college in Mylavaram.

According to information received by locals, the deceased was depressed as he got fewer marks in the examination and was scolded by his parents for that.

“He might have committed suicide in the depressed condition by jumping from the building. However, we called for a detailed investigation to find other reasons behind his death, if any,” Mylavaram Circle Inspector DV Ramana said. The second incident was reported at a hotel at Governorpet where the hotel staff found one youth hanging to the ceiling in one of the rooms. The deceased, identified as Srikanth, a resident of Nuzvid town, came to the hotel to attend an interview. He came to Vijayawada on Thursday evening and took a room in the hotel in Governorpet.

“The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. We have informed his parents about the incident and sent the body to the government hospital for postmortem,” said the Governorpet police.

In both the incidents, a case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suspicious death) was registered and investigation is on.