VMC plans special drive to collect pending taxes

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the revenue wing lagging behind in collecting taxes from assessees, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has planned to launch a special drive as the augmentation of tax revenue is vital to meet its escalating expenditure and take up various development projects in the city. Having collected 44.95 per cent of property tax in the first half of the current fiscal, the VMC revenue officials have decided to conduct the special drive to realise the revenue target, with focus on collection of vacant land tax.

For 2018-19, the VMC’s property tax target is Rs 124.55 crore from 2.01 lakh assessments in the city. Till September 28 of the current fiscal, the VMC has collected Rs 55.98 crore only. It has to collect Rs 68.56 crore more by March 31, 2019 to realise the property tax target.

“Property tax accounts for 50 per cent of our tax revenue. As part of the special drive, an awareness will be created among assessees to motivate them to pay taxes promptly to enable the VMC take up infrastructure development in the city in a big way,” Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Subba Rao told TNIE.

Besides property tax, the municipal corporation has so far collected Rs 7.62 crore only as vacant land tax against the target of Rs106.39 crore for the current fiscal. A sum of Rs 14.28 crore has been collected as water charges against the target of Rs 37.3 crore and Rs 6.76 crore towards sewerage charges against the target of Rs16.25 crore. The special drive will be implemented in the coming three months.

Another reason for the VMC to embark on the special drive is that to get better ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2019 as collection of property tax is one of the key aspects to assess the performance of a civic body, Subba Rao added.