Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC plans special drive to collect pending taxes

Having collected 44.95 per cent of property tax in the first half of the current fiscal, the VMC revenue officials have decided to conduct the special drive to realise the revenue target.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

The VMC office in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the revenue wing lagging behind in collecting taxes from assessees, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has planned to launch a special drive as the augmentation of tax revenue is vital to meet its escalating expenditure and take up various development projects in the city. Having collected 44.95 per cent of property tax in the first half of the current fiscal, the VMC revenue officials have decided to conduct the special drive to realise the revenue target, with focus on collection of vacant land tax. 

For 2018-19, the VMC’s property tax target is Rs 124.55 crore from 2.01 lakh assessments in the city. Till September 28 of the current fiscal, the VMC has collected Rs 55.98 crore only. It has to collect Rs 68.56 crore more by March 31, 2019 to realise the property tax target. 

“Property tax accounts for 50 per cent of our tax revenue. As part of the special drive, an awareness will be created among assessees to motivate them to pay taxes promptly to enable the VMC take up infrastructure development in the city in a big way,” Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Subba Rao told TNIE. 

Besides property tax, the municipal corporation has so far collected Rs 7.62 crore only as vacant land tax against the target of Rs106.39 crore for the current fiscal. A sum of Rs 14.28 crore has been collected as water charges against the target of Rs 37.3 crore and Rs 6.76 crore towards sewerage charges against the target of Rs16.25 crore. The special drive will be implemented in the coming three months.

Another reason for the VMC to embark on the special drive is that to get better ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2019 as collection of property tax is one of the key aspects to assess the performance of a civic body, Subba Rao added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead