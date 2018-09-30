Wake up or face the music: CM Chandrababu Naidu to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his tirade against the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that after promising to accord special category status (SCS) and implement all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the BJP government has betrayed the people of the State. Addressing ‘Nammaka Droham Kutra Rajakeeyala Pai Dharma Poratam’ at Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district on Saturday, Naidu said with the absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, the Union government was taking unilateral decisions, ignoring hardship of the general public.

“The saffron party leaders should wake up at least now and do justice to our State. If not, we will achieve our rights by dethroning the Union government,’’ he warned. Reiterating that the victory of the TDP in the 2019 polls is a historic necessity, Naidu said by winning 25 Lok Sabha seats, the TDP would decide the Prime Minister in 2019 and ensure justice to the State by playing key role at the national level.

The Centre has failed to fulfil promises such as Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Kadapa steel plant and Metro Rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Though the State government has offered all facilities such as land, water, electricity and other infrastructure, the Centre is not coming forward to set up steel plant in Kadapa, the Chief Minister said.

“The Centre is dragging its feet on the railway zone issue, citing objections raised by Odisha MPs. However, MPs from the neighbouring State refuted the version of the Centre and categorically said they have no objection to creation of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Alleging that the Opposition YSRC has miserably failed in discharging its responsibilities, he alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the State, the opposition party leaders are colluding with the BJP and doing grave injustice to people of the State.

Asserting his commitment to construct Amaravati as a world class capital city and complete Polavaram project, he said his government was implementing development and welfare schemes for the benefit of all sections of people.TDP general secretary and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said Naidu would achieve SCS to the State by playing a crucial role in New Delhi by winning all the 25 MP seats in AP in the 2019 elections.

Suggesting that the people be aware of the evil forces coming to create conflicts in the society in the name of caste, religion and region in the election time, Lokesh said, “We, all Andhras, should unitedly strive for the development of the State. We have just shown a trailer to the BJP in the Karnataka elections for doing injustice to Telugus and will show the full movie in the 2019 elections.’’