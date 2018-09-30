World Heart Day observed in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to educate, motivate and create awareness on cardiovascular diseases, Manipal Hospitals unveiled ‘Guardians of Heart’ campaign on World Heart Day on Saturday. Similarly, Ramesh Hospitals in the city started free ECG and cardiovascular tests for the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P Ramesh said many people aged below 40 years are falling victim heart attacks. “In US, there is a dip in cardio patients from the past 10 years, but in India, the diseases are on the rise. People’s lack of knowledge is the culprit.