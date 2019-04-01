Home Cities Vijayawada

Lok Sabha polls 2019: It’s not a cakewalk for Kurnool ‘strongman’ Suryaprakash Reddy

Sources said the patch up between the two families is not working on expected lines and deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy is keeping away from Kotla’s campaign meetings.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy

Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Days before the announcement of elections, both the TDP and YSRC were looking for a formidable candidate to field from Kurnool parliamentary segment. The strongman of district politics, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, was with the Congress, which is struggling to prove its existence in the State. It was at the last minute that Suryaprakash Reddy embraced the TDP, changing the political equations in the segment. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was quick to settle the long-standing feud between Kotla and KE families, to get an edge over his rivals.

However, sources said the patch up between the two families is not working on expected lines and deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy is keeping away from Kotla’s campaign meetings. Similarly, Kotla is said to be showing more interest to campaign at Kodumur, Pathikonda and Alur Assembly constituencies, his strongholds.

Even as YSRC candidate Dr S Sanjiv Kumar is a debutant, he cannot be ruled out totally as the party has won five out of seven Assembly seats under the constituency in 2014. In fact, Sanjiv Kumar is going ahead of his rival candidates  when it comes to campaigning, more particularly through social media platforms.
Dr Parthasaradhi Valmiki of the BJP, Ali Ahmed Khan of the Congress and K Prabhakar Reddy of the CPM-Jana Sena combine are far behind when it comes to campaigning.

CMs’ segment

Kurnool Assembly constituency had given two chief ministers to the State including Damodaram Sanjeevaiah and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy Suryaprakash Reddy TDP Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Kurnool KE Krishna Murthy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp