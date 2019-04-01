Home Cities Vijayawada

Pradakshina, Ekantha sevas at Kanaka Durga Temple

Kanaka Durga Temple will introduce ‘Pradakshina Seva’ for devotees from the early hours of Monday, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple will introduce ‘Pradakshina Seva’ for devotees from the early hours of Monday, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma. Disclosing the details of the new arjitha seva, the EO said that two weeks ago, the devasthanam had introduced the seva in the temple on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The seva evoked a good response among the devotees and the temple authorities decided to introduce it in a full-fledged manner.

About 50 devotees would be allowed to perform nine pradakshinams between 3 am to 4 am near Mukha Mandapam from Monday, she said. Devotees interested to participate in the seva can do so by purchasing a `116 ticket. To have darshan of the presiding deity, one has to buy a `100 darshan ticket. The devasthanam has also decided to introduce Pavalimpu Seva or Ekantha Seva at the Mirror Mandapam from Monday. Five pair of couples can participate in the seva between 9 pm to 9.30 pm by purchasing `516 ticket, the EO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp