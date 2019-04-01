Pradakshina, Ekantha sevas at Kanaka Durga Temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple will introduce ‘Pradakshina Seva’ for devotees from the early hours of Monday, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma. Disclosing the details of the new arjitha seva, the EO said that two weeks ago, the devasthanam had introduced the seva in the temple on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The seva evoked a good response among the devotees and the temple authorities decided to introduce it in a full-fledged manner.

About 50 devotees would be allowed to perform nine pradakshinams between 3 am to 4 am near Mukha Mandapam from Monday, she said. Devotees interested to participate in the seva can do so by purchasing a `116 ticket. To have darshan of the presiding deity, one has to buy a `100 darshan ticket. The devasthanam has also decided to introduce Pavalimpu Seva or Ekantha Seva at the Mirror Mandapam from Monday. Five pair of couples can participate in the seva between 9 pm to 9.30 pm by purchasing `516 ticket, the EO added.