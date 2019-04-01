TDP, YSRC failed to pursue SCS aggressively: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh the moment Congress forms the government at the Centre, AICC president Rahul Gandhi declared a ‘surgical’ strike on poverty in the State and the country.

Addressing a well-attended gathering here on Sunday, his first meeting in the State after election notification was issued and, later at Kalyandurg in Anantapur, the Congress chief said commitment of SCS to the State was made by Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister on behalf of the entire country.

Finding fault with Narendra Modi for not fulfilling the commitment as Prime Minister, Rahul wondered why the parties - the TDP and the YSRC - failed to pursue the matter aggressively. He promised to help AP become an advanced State and a shining example to others.

In his nearly 30-minute speech at both places, Rahul Gandhi repeated what he had said in Tirupati meeting last month, but his criticism of Narendra Modi in the Vijayawada meeting lacked the ‘sting’ it had in the temple town. He did not focus much on the issues pertaining to the State.

Unlike Narendra Modi, who in Kurnool two days ago, went hammer and tongs against Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘U-turn’ politics, Rahul did not utter a single word against Naidu or his ‘administration’. Perhaps, it was due to an ‘understanding’ between the two parties at the national level.

Even fireworks expected from Rahul against YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy were missing, except for a single comment, “you know the corruption of Jagan Reddy”. Congress leaders were of the view that this is because the Congress leadership at the national level might be seeing a possible post-poll ally, in case of an eventuality where the Congress needs support of other parties.

Rahul has largely confined his speech to paint Narendra Modi as anti-poor and pro-corporate.

“What Congress did for poor was snatched away from them by Modi and given to rich people like Anil Ambani. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi got Rs 35,000 crore each while Vijay Mallya stole Rs 10,000 crore,” he said and claimed Choksi gave money to the daughter of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Rahul said their idea is to make one strong India, but Modi wants the country divided into two - one for the rich and another for the poor. “We have decided in 2019 we will carry out a surgical strike on poverty,” he said and described his party’s poll promise NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) as a nonviolent weapon against poverty.

“Five crore families (25,000 crore people) in the country earning less than Rs 12,000 per month will benefit from it. They will get Rs 72,000 per year deposited in their bank accounts,” he assured. Stating that unlike Modi, he will not lie about creating 10 crore jobs, Rahul said he will ensure better opportunities for youth.

Pointing out at the hurdles people face and bribes they are forced to pay to get permission from numerous departments to start business, Rahul announced that once the Congress comes to power young entrepreneurs can start their business sans permission for three years.Rahul promised farm loan waiver on the lines of the relief being given in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP. He promised ST status for Valmiki and Vadera communities.